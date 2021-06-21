Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Lochte's Olympic career is surely over.

He won't get a chance for one more swim in Tokyo.

Looking to make it back to the Summer Games for the fifth time, the 36-year-old Lochte didn't come close.

He struggled to a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. swimming trials.

Michael Andrew — 14 years younger than Lochte — romped to victory with a blistering pace over the first three laps and holding on at the end.

Chase Kalisz claimed another Olympic event by touching second.

Lochte lagged far behind, beating only one other swimmer.

During his stellar career, he won 12 Olympic medals.

But he will likely be known more for lying about being robbed at a gas station after a night of partying while in Rio for the Olympics five years ago.

Lochte was suspended by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming for 10 months from taking part in domestic and international competitions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

He also served a 14-month suspension after he posted a photo on social media of himself getting an intravenous infusion, the Washington Post reported.