Olympic champion McNeal loses appeal against 5-year ban

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Gold medal winner Brianna Rollins from the United States shows off her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter hurdles final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been banned for five years in a doping case it was reported on Friday, June 4, 2021. The decision rules her out of this year's Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples. The 29-year-old hurdler's ban runs to August 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jul 02, 2021
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Brianna McNeal has lost her appeal against a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules.

The ban prevents her from defending her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed McNeal's challenge to the ban imposed by track and field authorities for "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control."

In an interview with the New York Times, McNeal said the case revolved around her missing a doping test in January 2020 while recovering from having an abortion.

She explained that she did not hear the antidoping official arrive at her home because she was in bed after terminating a pregnancy.

McNeal, who was allowed to run at the U.S. Olympic trials last month pending the CAS appeal verdict, finished second to qualify for the team provisionally.

According to the Associated Press, McNeal's ban runs to August 2024.

