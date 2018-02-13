TV station uses 'P.F. Chang' in Olympics graphic

Fair
Anything can happen on live TV, but this mistake could have been avoided before it went on air.
Instead of one station saying the Olympics were in PyeongChang, South Korea, ABC7 in Chicago put "P.F. Chang" in the logo instead of the South Korean city.
A spokesman for ABC7 says the graphic was created for a satirical piece with their sports anchor.The reporter encourages viewers to invent their own Olympic Sports.
Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee says instruments froze, causing incorrect speed data. The crash killed all 71 people on board.
But the recall doesn't automatically force Zuma out of office - he has to resign on his own, or the nation's Parliament must vote to remove him.
Anything from providing a phone to providing weapons can fall under the "material support" law.
South African President Jacob Zuma has never been formally convicted of corruption, but years of allegations against him could force him from office.