USA Curling clinches medal with win over Canada

They don't know which color it will be yet, but Team USA's men's curlers will bring home some Olympic hardware.

Matt Hamilton and John Shuster helped Team USA defeat Canada in the Olympic semifinals in Pyeongchang, South Korea, 5-3.

USA will face Sweden at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the gold medal match.

In the 8th of 10 ends (like innings, for those who don't know curling), the score was tied at 2-2 and Canada had the last stone, which typically gives the best opportunity for scoring points.

However, Shuster produced a thread-the-needle shot with his final stone which put USA in position to "steal" two points, and Canada failed to respond, giving America a key 4-2 lead.

This is Shuster's second medal, having been part of America's first medal-winning team in 2006.