Watch
Sports

Actions

Packers place Bakersfield native Jordan Love on reserved/COVID-19 list

items.[0].image.alt
Stacy Bengs/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up prior to an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Jordan Love
Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 17:24:11-05

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KERO) — The Green Bay Packers placed backup QB Jordan Love on the reserved/COVID-19 list on Monday confirmed General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Love, a Bakersfield native, played for Liberty High School.

Clubs aren't permitted to comment on a player's medical status per a policy between the NFL and NFLPA. A player is placed on the list if they test positive for COVID or are deemed to be a close contact of an infected person or people.

ESPN has reported that Love has said he is vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Homicide Tracker

23ABC Homicide Tracker