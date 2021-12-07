Packers place Bakersfield native Jordan Love on reserved/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KERO) — The Green Bay Packers placed backup QB Jordan Love on the reserved/COVID-19 list on Monday confirmed General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Love, a Bakersfield native, played for Liberty High School.

Clubs aren't permitted to comment on a player's medical status per a policy between the NFL and NFLPA. A player is placed on the list if they test positive for COVID or are deemed to be a close contact of an infected person or people.

ESPN has reported that Love has said he is vaccinated.