Para archer Jodie Grinham of Great Britain is first to win Paralympics medal while pregnant

Great Britain's Jodie Grinham became the first pregnant Paralympic athlete to win a medal.

The para archer returned to the Paralympic stage on Thursday for the first time since Rio 2016, this time seven months pregnant.

Grinham wrapped up the women's individual compound open on Saturday, bringing home the bronze, according to the official Instagram account for the Paralympics.

After having a minor scare earlier in the week, the rest she looks forward to is luxurious. On Monday she had taken a trip to the hospital as the baby had stopped moving. Her doctors assured her everything looked normal and the baby was healthy. She said her doctor knew there was no point in asking her to rest at the time, but begged her to promise that once she finished competing she would take a rest from everything.

Felix Scheyer / AP Archer Jodie Grinham touches her tummy during the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

For Grinham, medaling in Paris was not just for herself. She said she hoped to set an example of female strength by bringing home the hardware.

"I want to be a mother and an athlete," Grinham said. "I'm not willing to sacrifice either of them, but at home I am mummy."

Balancing her passion and responsibilities has been rewarding, but nonetheless taxing, she said. With her partner Christopher Greenan, she says they have learned the importance of separating family from work, which Grinham said allows for more time with her 2-year-old son Christian.

"If I have, like, mummy hat and athlete hat, and if I'm in athlete mode, then that is it," Grinham said. "You know, I am in an athlete mindset."

Grinham previously earned the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with partner John Stubbs in the mixed team compound and placed 10th in the individual competition.