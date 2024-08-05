After stumbling on beam, Biles wins silver on floor

Simone Biles capped off her Paris Olympics with a silver medal in her signature event: the floor exercise.

After going out of bounds on two tumbling passes, Biles scored a 14.133, behind her rival from Brazil, Rebeca Andrade. Ana Bărbosu of Romania came in third.

The second-place finish on the floor came after Biles failed to medal on the balance beam earlier Monday. Biles fell off the beam and ended up in fifth place for the individual event.

RELATED STORY | Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions

In all, Biles leaves Paris with three gold medals and a bronze. Widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles now has a total of seven gold medals, two silvers and two bronze Olympic medals. That's more than any other American gymnast, male or female.

Biles has criticized the media for asking athletes "what's next," stating, "let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for."

The next Olympic games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028. Biles would be 31 at the time if she decides to compete.

RELATED STORY | Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill

