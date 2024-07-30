U.S. women’s gymnastics team soars to Olympic gold in Paris

Simone Biles led the U.S. women's gymnastics team to gold at the Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles got the day started with a solid 14.400 on vault. Jade Carey followed with a 14.800. Biles did not perform the extremely difficult Yurchenko double pike on Tuesday, opting instead for the Cheng vault, which is considered slightly less challenging. She still managed to score 14.900 on the event.

RELATED STORY | US tennis sensation Coco Gauff upset at Olympics

The U.S. kept the momentum going on uneven bars with solid routines from Chiles and Biles. Suni Lee, who won gold in the all-around in Tokyo, had a slight mistake on her signature event, appearing to swipe her feet on the floor, but still scored a team-high 14.566.

The first major mistake for the U.S. came on the balance beam. Chiles fell off the apparatus during her mount. While the remainder of her routine was mostly error-free, she still received a low score of 12.733. Lee and Biles righted the ship with solid routines.

RELATED STORY | U.S. men's gymnastics team wins bronze at Paris Olympics

On their final event, the floor exercise, the U.S. dazzled the crowd. Lee and Chiles led off before Biles closed the show with a stunning performance.

This gold medal was a redemption for Biles, Lee, Chiles and Carey. They were on the Olympic team in Tokyo, which took home silver after Biles pulled out because of the "twisties."

This year, it was Italy taking the silver and Brazil winning the bronze.

This was the must-see event at the Olympics. Several stars were in the crowd, including Serena Williams, Michael Phelps and Spike Lee.