Watch
Sports

Actions

Quarterback Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders

Derek Carr
Kirk Irwin/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The Raiders have given Carr a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The extension is worth $121.5 million, the person said, speaking Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File0
Derek Carr
Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:53:21-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension.

The extension is worth $121.5 million, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said, speaking Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Despite all sorts of turmoil with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West.

He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul