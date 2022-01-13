Watch
Raiders QB Derek Carr set for long-awaited playoff debut

Ellen Schmidt/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:19:20-05

(AP) — For Derek Carr, a Bakersfield native, the journey to the NFL playoffs has been a long and often frustrating one over his eight seasons as starting quarterback for the Raiders.

No quarterback has ever endured as much losing in their first eight seasons as Carr had and has been only fleeting success in that same span. That’s what makes this improbable trip to the playoffs for a Raiders team counted out just four years ago so gratifying.

Especially for Carr, who missed the Raiders last playoff trip five years ago with a broken ankle.

