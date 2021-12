HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will miss his second straight game with injuries to his knee and back.

Coach Rich Bisaccia says Waller had been ruled out of the division showdown against Kansas City because of the injuries. Foster Moreau will once again start in his place.

Defensive end Carl Nassib and backup linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are also out for the game.