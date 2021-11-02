Watch
Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to face charges after deadly DUI crash, Las Vegas police say

Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 14:21:42-04

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death after he was involved in a fatal car accident Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police first reported the crash at about 3:40 a.m. local time at the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Valley Parkway.

The two-car crash closed Rainbow Blvd. for several hours. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified Ruggs as one of the drivers involved in the collision.

Police confirmed Ruggs' Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, along with a Toyota RAV4.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the Toyota was on fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the crash site. Investigators believe the front end of Ruggs' Corvette collided with the rear end of the Toyota.

Ruggs remained on scene after the crash and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was transported to University Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first draft pick after the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was taken 12th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, after a college career in which he recorded the third-most touchdown receptions in program history at Alabama.

Ruggs is currently in the midst of a breakout season. Not even halfway through the 2021 season, he's already eclipsed the total receiving yards he recorded in 2020.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KTNV in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
