Richard Cornford named Del Oro High School head football coach.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Del Oro High School announced Thursday the hiring of Richard Cornford as head football coach.

The newest Kern County high school is set to open in August.

“I have been a head football coach for 18 of my 28 years of coaching. I have coached at three other schools and won league championships at each of them," said Cornford, in a statement.

"My 2005 West High team won the Valley Championship, while my 2009 Frontier team was runner-up. During my time as a football coach, I have had over 30 players earn college scholarships to play football, while I have had four players go on to play in the NFL.

"Brandon Smith played for the Buffalo Bills, Anthony Orange for the Cardinals and Vikings, Ryan Mathews for the Chargers and Eagles, and Matt Darr with the Dolphins and Bills. Helping to open Del Oro was a chance for me to really have a hand in building the culture of a school and its athletic programs.

"I enjoy the teaching aspect of coaching and felt like Del Oro was a chance to work with a lot of kids that had never played football before and pass on my love for the game to them. I am excited for the challenge that brings and the opportunity to utilize some of the best facilities in town.”