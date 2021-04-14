Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals C Perez ends game with pickoff, KC beats Angels 3-2

items.[0].image.alt
Orlin Wagner/AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, forces out Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols (5) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Salvador Perez, Albert Pujols
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:15:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-2.

Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI.

Kansas City’s veteran backstop ended the game by blocking Greg Holland’s 0-2 pitch in the dirt. The ball bounced off batter Jared Walsh and right back to Perez, who picked it up and caught Fletcher venturing too far off third base.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive