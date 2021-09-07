Watch
Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71

Anonymous/AP
In this Jan. 1, 1973, file photo, Southern California fullback Sam Cunningham, left, and running back Anthony Davis embraces in locker room after USC.s 42-17 triumph in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Pasadena, Calif. Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited for helping integrate football in the Deep South before he went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home in Inglewood, Calif., according to USC. He was 71.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South, has died.

Cunningham was part of USC's all-Black backfield that helped rout a predominantly white Alabama team 42-21 in 1970. He ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

His performance was credited with influencing the university and coach Bear Bryant to more widely recruit Black players and integrate the sport in the South. Cunningham went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots.

He died at his home in Inglewood, California. Cunningham was 71.

