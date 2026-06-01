Serena Williams returning to professional tennis at Wimbledon tune-up event

Serena Williams is coming out of retirement and will play doubles at a Wimbledon tune-up event.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will headline the HSBC Championships in London, which begins June 8.

Following the announcement, Williams posted a video on social media featuring a ringing phone and joked, "I gotta change my number."

Tournament organizers did not announce her doubles partner. However, reports have linked Williams to 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Mboko was asked about the possibility during the French Open. She said she grew up looking up to Williams and was excited that the tennis legend knows who she is, but she declined to confirm whether they would team up.

Williams, 44, has not played a professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

She sparked comeback speculation in 2025 when she rejoined the sport's anti-doping testing pool, a requirement for players who want to return to professional competition. Williams also posted videos of herself practicing but never publicly confirmed plans to return to the WTA Tour.

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During her time away from tennis, Williams gave birth to a daughter and became a spokesperson for Ro, speaking publicly about her weight-loss journey. She said she struggled to lose weight after the birth of her first child despite spending countless hours in the gym. Williams later revealed she lost about 30 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication.

It remains unclear whether Williams plans to compete in singles events or if her return will be limited to doubles.

Questions also remain about whether she could reunite with her sister, Venus Williams, on the doubles court. The sisters won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together during their careers.