Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Serena Williams to make singles return at Wimbledon for first time since 2022

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, accepted a wild card to compete in singles and doubles at this year's tournament in London.
Britain Tennis
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Serena Williams of the United States practices at Queen's Club, in London, Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Britain Tennis
Posted
and last updated

For the first time in nearly four years, tennis star Serena Williams will make her singles return at Wimbledon later this month.

Williams, a seven-time winner of the event, accepted a wild card to compete at the event in London. Wild cards are given to players who don't have the ranking to automatically qualify for the tournament.

Williams, 44, played her last singles match at the U.S. open in 2022, where she went on to lose in the third round. After that, she decided to step away from professional tennis and has not competed since.

In addition to competing in singles, Williams also announced earlier this month that she will be competing in doubles at Wimbledon alongisde her sister Venus.

RELATED STORY | Serena Williams making Grand Slam return with sister Venus at Wimbledon

The sisters last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open, where they lost in the opening round. But the last time they played doubles at Wimbledon was in 2016 when the duo went on to win the title.

Although Serena has played little competitive tennis since announcing her retirement in 2022, Venus, 45, has remained active on the WTA Tour. She last competed at the Mutua Madrid Open in late April in both singles and doubles.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

06/21/2026

Clear

-° / 67°

1%

Monday

06/22/2026

Clear

98° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Clear

101° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/25/2026

Clear

100° / 69°

0%

Friday

06/26/2026

Clear

95° / 68°

1%

Saturday

06/27/2026

Clear

91° / 63°

0%

Sunday

06/28/2026

Clear

87° / 63°

0%