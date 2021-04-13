Watch
Stolarz has 46 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 4-0

Tony Avelar/AP
San Jose Sharks center Ryan Donato (16) leaps out of the way as Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 12, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:26:15-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made a career-high 46 saves for his third career shutout and the Anaheim Ducks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0.

Alexander Volkov had two goals, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist and Rickard Rakell also scored as the Ducks beat the Sharks handily on their home ice for the second time in less than a week.

Martin Jones finished with 15 saves for the Sharks, who began the night four points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division and lost for the third time in four games.

San Jose outshot Anaheim 45-19 but was denied time and again by Stolarz, who got just his seventh victory since he broke into the league in the 2016-17 season.

