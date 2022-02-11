Watch
Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

AP
Warren “Wawa” Snipe, left, and Sean Forbes appear in an undated photos. Snipe and Forbes, who are deaf, will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 16:04:10-05

(AP) — The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual. Some of the biggest names in hip-hop will entertain the masses while championship-contending teams take a break.

For the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday’s lineup that also includes Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs in American Sign Language as the superstars sing on stage in an inclusive and accessible show.

