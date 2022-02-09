Watch
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE — Donald Crisman poses with memorabilia from Super Bowls he has attended so far, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at his home, in Kennebunk, Maine. Crisman, along with Tom Henschel, and Gregory Eaton have attended every Super Bowl since the first AFL-NFL World Championship held 55 years ago. The three men are meeting at the Super Bowl once again for this year's game, but future meetings are in question. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Don Crisman
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:37:41-05

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three friends who've attended every Super Bowl are hoping for a memorable contest this year, because it will probably be their final trip to the big game as a group.

The three men are all in their 80s and have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game was held 55 years ago about 7 miles from this year’s venue, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

They’re meeting at the game once again this year, but future meetings are in question. Don Crisman, a Maine resident and the eldest of the group at 85, said this is his last game.

