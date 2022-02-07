Watch
Ohio governor temporarily renames 3 parks to honor Bengals

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has temporarily renamed three state parks in honor of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

DeWine said Monday he renamed Burr Oak State Park in southeastern Ohio “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens.

The governor renamed Paint Creek State Park in southwestern Ohio “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” in honor of the kicker whose field goals helped propel Cincinnati to the championship.

The governor also renamed Hueston Woods State Park near Dayton “Ickey Woods State Park” in honor of legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods.

