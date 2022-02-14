Watch
Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope McVay, Donald want another

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during a press conference following the NFL football team's Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and now he is the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl.

A day after the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay said nothing Monday about the possibility of walking away from football soon. But he didn’t sound like he was finished with his work on a team he built into a champion.

Aaron Donald also has his first ring, and the defensive star sidestepped questions about early retirement immediately after the victory.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says the team will wait until its celebrations die down to figure out how serious McVay and Donald are about starting life after football.

