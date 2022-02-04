Watch
Rams' Stafford hopes to follow in friend Kershaw's footsteps

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 14:44:25-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford got a call this week from a childhood friend who knows a little something about waiting a long time to win his first championship.

Clayton Kershaw is hoping to be at SoFi Stadium next Sunday when Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams in search of the same long-sought title that Kershaw finally won with the Dodgers in 2020.

Stafford leads the Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium with the chance to complete one of the most remarkable one-year achievements by a quarterback in recent NFL history.

After a dozen years in Detroit, Stafford has been the solution to most of the Rams’ offensive problems ever since he landed last spring with Sean McVay.

