Special teams coach Simmons enjoying Bengals' Super Bowl run

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone can speak about the highs and lows of Cincinnati Bengals football it is Darrin Simmons. He has had a front-row seat in 19 seasons as special teams coordinator.

Simmons arrived in 2003 after Marvin Lewis was hired as head coach to turn around a franchise that had experienced 12 straight losing seasons. Lewis would lead the Bengals to seven postseason trips in 16 seasons, but they could never breakthrough with a playoff victory.

After Cincinnati went 6-25-1 during Zac Taylor’s first two seasons, Cincinnati’s road to a playoff spot appeared further than ever. But the Bengals have been one of the NFL’s best stories in the past 10 years.

