Sprained knee sidelines Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah for 2nd day

AJ Mast/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' C.J. Uzomah (87) makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders' Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:50:41-05

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed a second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game.

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati because of bad weather, according to a pool report.

Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back in time for the Super Bowl. Cincinnati plays the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13.

