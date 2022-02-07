Watch
SportsSuper Bowl

Actions

Super Bowl coaches lean conservative on 4th-down calls

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is seen during the first half of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
49ers Rams Football
Posted at 9:19 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:19:59-05

(AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals got to the Super Bowl with help from a couple of coaching decisions by their conference title game opponents that backfired.

If the Super Bowl comes down to a crucial fourth-down choices by Rams coach Sean McVay or Bengals counterpart Zac Taylor, history shows they may opt for the conservative path.

After a regular season when teams set records for how often they went on fourth downs, the two coaches who made it to the Super Bowl were more outliers as the Rams and the Bengals finished in the bottom quarter of the league in fourth-down tries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack