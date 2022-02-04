Watch
Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and K'Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 14:20:38-05

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block.

Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no-names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older.

Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similarities.

It might be the differences that, well, make the difference on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium. Oh, yeah, that happens to be the Rams’ new home.

