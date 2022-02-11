Watch
Super Bowl odds on everything from Gatorade to lineman TDs

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, talks to quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Feb 11, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to the Super Bowl fans can bet on just about anything, including which quarterback will throw more yards, whether the MVP will be a quarterback or from another position or how many yards will Cooper Kupp gain receiving.

There are even some more unique prop bets like whether the game will be a “Scorigami” with a final score that has never happened before in an NFL game, whether either coach will use all six timeouts in regulation to what color Gatorade will be thrown on the winning coach.

