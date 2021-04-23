Therapy bunny at San Francisco Giants ballpark brings smiles, is instant hit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s just not every day you see a rabbit at a baseball game.

A golden-colored therapy bunny named Alex came to the ballpark and stole the hearts of San Francisco Giants fans, attending the series opener against Miami with owners Kei Kato and Josh Row.

Sporting a dark bow tie with orange crabs to represent the Giants’ colors, 4-1/2-month-old Alex earned some major screen time in the early innings.

The bunny in the stands is believed to be a first in the 22-year history of Oracle Park, according to Giants spokeswoman Staci Slaughter.

Kato lost her brewery restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic and now runs a small café in the U.S. Immigration office. The bunny helps her deal with the anxiety and stress of no longer having her main source of income and fulfillment.