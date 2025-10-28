This World Series game went on forever — and then one swing changed everything

Freddie Freeman’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the 18th inning ended Monday’s game — tying the record for the longest contest in World Series history — and lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The win gave the Dodgers a 2-1 series lead.

Only one other World Series game has ever reached 18 innings — in 2018, when the Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox.

Offense was scarce after Shohei Ohtani homered to tie the game at 5 in the seventh inning. It took another 11 innings before another run crossed the plate.

“But I don’t think we’re physically tired. I think you’re just mentally tired because you’re in it every pitch, and every pitch means something in the World Series and in the playoffs. So I think we’re all emotionally and mentally drained,” Freeman told reporters after the game.

Monday’s game lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes, ending just before midnight in Los Angeles and 3 a.m. in Toronto.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has now been in the dugout for both of the longest games in World Series history.

“Yeah, it’s one of the greatest World Series games of all time. Emotional. I’m spent emotionally. We’ve got a ballgame later tonight, which is crazy,” he said during a news conference that began after midnight.

Ohtani had a remarkable night at the plate. He walked five times and went 4-for-4, including two doubles and a home run. His nine times reaching base set an MLB postseason record.

He is also scheduled to start Game 4 for Los Angeles.

“He’s spent. He was on base eight, nine times tonight, running the bases. He’s elated. But yeah, he’s taking the mound tomorrow. He’ll be ready,” Roberts said.

Toronto entered the series as an underdog but was a hit away from taking a 2-1 lead. Now Blue Jays manager John Schneider must rally his team to try to win three of the next four games.

“It was a lot, man. I love the way we played. I love the way we fought. I think every single player had the right intentions on both sides tonight. There’s a lot of things you look at. We had chances to score, they had chances to score. Yeah, a lot to digest,” Schneider said.

Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.

