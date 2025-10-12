Tiger Woods undergoes seventh back surgery in 11 years to replace collapsed disk

Golf fans will have to wait a little longer if they hope to see Tiger Woods return to competitive play as he is facing yet another health setback.

The 49-year-old golf legend announced Saturday that he underwent back surgery a day earlier to have a disk replaced in his back. It marks Woods' seventh back operation since 2014, but he said the surgery went successful and he is recovering.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Tiger Woods announces relationship with Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

"After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken," Woods said in a statement. "The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

EARLIER THIS YEAR | Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'

Woods, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, has not competed in a PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship, in which he failed to make the weekend cut. He underwent his sixth back surgery after that tournament to relieve pain and spasms.

Then in March of this year, Woods announced he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon in his ankle while training and underwent surgery. This is separate from his right Achilles tendon, which he ruptured and had repaired in 2008.