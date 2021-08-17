Tim Tebow cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released Tim Tebow, the former Denver Bronco and Florida Gator quarterback who was attempting to make Jacksonville's roster as a tight end.

Tebow confirmed his release in a series of tweets Tuesday morning.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream," Tebow tweeted.

According to DraftKings, Tebow played in 16 snaps in the Jaguars' preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night. He did not catch a pass.

Tebow, 34, was attempting to make the Jaguars' roster at a new position after a 9-year break from NFL regular-season action.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow is considered one of the greatest college football players of all time, having won a Heisman Trophy and two national championships at Florida.

He was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010, and in 2011, he led them to an 8-8 regular-season record that included several late-game heroics. He capped the season off with an improbable overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoffs.

Despite the magical 2011 season, Tebow failed to establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback.

He made limited appearances for the New York Jets in 2012 and later briefly joined the Patriots and Eagles without appearing in a regular-season game.

In 2016, Tebow began a four-season stint in baseball within the New York Mets organization. Tebow was promoted to as high as Triple-A but never made the Mets' roster. In four seasons in the minors, Tebow played in more than 300 games where he hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs.