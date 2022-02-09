Watch
Top picks Burrow, Stafford take different Super Bowl paths

Elaine Thompson/AP
San Francisco 49ers' D.J. Jones (93) applies pressure to Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:44:01-05

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Joe Burrow got to the Super Bowl faster than any other No. 1 pick quarterback. Matthew Stafford’s journey from top pick to the title game has taken longer than any other quarterback.

A rare Super Bowl meeting between No. 1 pick quarterbacks provides quite a contrast for their paths. Stafford and Burrow will be the 10th and 11 quarterbacks among the 26 taken with the top pick in the common draft era to start in the Super Bowl.

The only other time No. 1 pick QBs squared off in the Super Bowl came six years ago when Peyton Manning beat Cam Newton.

