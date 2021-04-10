Turner homers, Dodgers beat Nats 1-0 on champs' ring day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series championship ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings for the Dodgers, who won a pitchers’ duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Joe Ross threw five strong innings of two-hit ball for the Nationals, who lost their third straight after starting the season late and short-handed due to coronavirus cases and quarantines.

Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, completing the shutout by four Dodgers pitchers.