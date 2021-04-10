Watch
Turner homers, Dodgers beat Nats 1-0 on champs' ring day

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) is congratulated by Max Muncy (13) after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Justin Turner, Max Muncy
Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 22:39:31-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series championship ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings for the Dodgers, who won a pitchers’ duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Joe Ross threw five strong innings of two-hit ball for the Nationals, who lost their third straight after starting the season late and short-handed due to coronavirus cases and quarantines.

Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, completing the shutout by four Dodgers pitchers.

