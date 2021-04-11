UMass beats St. Cloud State 5-0, wins first NCAA title

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal, and Massachusetts beat St. Cloud State 5-0 to win the program's first NCAA title.

After St. Cloud State's turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger's one-timer top open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game.

Reed Lebster's wrap-around goal with about a minute left in the first gave the Minutemen a 2-0.

UMass (20-5-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to a program-record 14 games, made its third NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth — which UMass beat in Thursday's semifinals — in the 2019 title game.

The 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Associated Press, St. Cloud State's (20-11-0) David Hrenak had 17 saves.

Saturday's game was the program’s first title game appearance, The AP reported.