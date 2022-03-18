Watch
Sports

Actions

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

Russia Griner Basketball
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - United States's Brittney Griner (15) flexes her muscle after making a basket during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. The United States stepped up its push Friday, March 18, 2022, for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.
Russia Griner Basketball
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 15:29:38-04

(AP) — The United States has demanded consular access to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is faring well behind bars in Russia, according to a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group. Griner is accused of bringing vape cartridges into Russia containing an oil derived from cannabis.

Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of the commission that visits lockups outside of Moscow, told The Associated Press on Friday that she visited Griner on Monday and that Griner seemed to be doing well under the circumstances. She says Griner’s lawyers have been visiting her regularly, but she hadn’t met with a U.S. consul yet.

The State Department issued a statement Friday demanding access to Griner, who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!