USA Basketball announces Kerr as next Olympic men's coach

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men's basketball team.

The announcement was made Monday in San Francisco.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to represent our country as the head coach for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team,” said Kerr in a news release. “It’s a thrilling opportunity, and I’m excited for the challenge."

It wasn't a well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Gregg Popovich.

Kerr will lead the Americans if they qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kerr's assistant coaches will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

Under Popovich, the team won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020, marking the fourth consecutive time the team has won Olympic gold.