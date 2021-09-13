Watch
USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

Ashley Landis/AP
Southern California head coach Clay Helton walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against San Jose State on Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles.
USC Football
Posted at 3:35 PM, Sep 13, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford.

Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC’s interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season.

Helton’s Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

