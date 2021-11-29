Watch
USC hires coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Lincoln Riley
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 29, 2021
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Southern California has hired Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping the other’s highly accomplished head coach.

Riley is 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles and making three College Football Playoff appearances.

The 38-year-old Texan is widely considered one of the top minds in the college game, and USC managed to sell him on the Trojans’ potential to return to their glory days as a national championship contender.

