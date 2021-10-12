Walker Buehler to start Game 4 on short rest for Dodgers vs Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler is set to start on three days’ rest for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of their NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Buehler is opposed by right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, making his first appearance this postseason. DeSclafani had a 3.17 ERA in 31 starts of the best season of his seven-year career.

The Giants lead the best-of-five series and could eliminate the defending World Series champions with a victory at Dodger Stadium. The game starts at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday.