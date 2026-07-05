Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

White House called FIFA’s Infantino to review Team USA’s Folarin Balogun’s red card, AP source says

Trump celebrated the red card reversal shortly after it was announced.
America 250 Independence Day Trump
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
President Donald Trump.
America 250 Independence Day Trump
Posted
and last updated

The White House made a call to FIFA to ask Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun’s red card, according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

RELATED STORY | Folarin Balogun cleared to play against Belgium after one-game ban suspended by FIFA

The person did not have details to share about who specifically made the call and when.

Trump celebrated the red card reversal shortly after it was announced, posting on his social media network “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

07/05/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/06/2026

Clear

99° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

07/07/2026

Clear

100° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

07/08/2026

Clear

98° / 70°

0%

Thursday

07/09/2026

Clear

101° / 72°

0%

Friday

07/10/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

102° / 75°

0%

Sunday

07/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

102° / 77°

0%