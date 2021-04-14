Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly holds up, Giants beat Reds 7-6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores’ tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh held up in a strange, back-and-forth game that featured four two-run homers in the first inning alone, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.

Austin Slater put the Giants ahead on an RBI triple in the sixth following three home runs by San Francisco.

That lead didn’t last: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and second baseman Tommy La Stella collided trying to chase down pinch-hitter Alex Blandino’s fly in shallow center in the seventh, and the ball fell to the grass for a single as the Reds scored the tying run to make it 6-6.