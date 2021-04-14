Watch
Sports

Actions

Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly holds up, Giants beat Reds 7-6

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
San Francisco Giants second baseman Tommy La Stella fields a grounder by Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, who was out at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Tommy La Stella
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:07:56-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores’ tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh held up in a strange, back-and-forth game that featured four two-run homers in the first inning alone, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.

Austin Slater put the Giants ahead on an RBI triple in the sixth following three home runs by San Francisco.

That lead didn’t last: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and second baseman Tommy La Stella collided trying to chase down pinch-hitter Alex Blandino’s fly in shallow center in the seventh, and the ball fell to the grass for a single as the Reds scored the tying run to make it 6-6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive