Women's tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

Andy Brownbill/AP
China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 21, 2020. The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:59:30-05

(AP) — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour says all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai.

The Grand Slam doubles champion has accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. She posted her allegations on social media last month. WTA President and CEO Steve Simon is repeating his call for a “full and transparent investigation” into Peng’s accusations.

Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.

