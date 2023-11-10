Strike averted: Vegas workers reach tentative deal with Wynn Resorts

After months of tense negotiations, the Las Vegas hotel workers union has reached a tentative agreement with Wynn Resorts, narrowly avoiding a potential strike at more than a dozen hotels and casinos along the Strip.

The new five-year contract came early Friday following other agreements with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment earlier this week. The deal also comes before tens of thousands of Formula 1 racing fans descend on the city for the Las Vegas Grand Prix next weekend.

SEE MORE: Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative agreement with Caesars

The Culinary Workers Union, which represents tens of thousands of Las Vegas hospitality workers, said the deal includes the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the union's history. It will also bring workload reductions for hotel room attendants, better safety protections for workers, and the right for union workers to support non-union employees who seek to unionize.

"After 7 months of negotiations, we are proud to say that this is the best contract and economic package we have ever won for in our 88-year history," union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement.

SEE MORE: Las Vegas Sphere CFO quits after projected $98.4 million loss

A spokesperson for Wynn Las Vegas said the company is thrilled to have reached an agreement and is looking forward to providing outstanding benefits and compensation to its more than 5,000 employees.

"We strongly believe that only the most talented and empowered employees, working in an environment in which they feel valued and well compensated, can deliver our signature Wynn and Encore guest experiences," said Wynn spokesperson Michael Weaver. "We look forward to ratification of our agreement soon, and to providing the legendary service for which our employees are known to the thousands of race fans about to join us."

The Las Vegas Culinary Workers Union represents some 60,000 guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, bellmen, cooks, bartenders and more in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada. A ratification vote by union members is expected soon.

"Workers will be able to provide for their families and thrive in Las Vegas and we applaud Wynn Resorts for agreeing to a great union contract," Pappageorge said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com