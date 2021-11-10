Stuffed Brussels Sprouts Recipe Is The Perfect Side For The Holidays

Brussels sprouts get a bad rap in the culinary world. We picture them as mushy and pungent, something yucky you had to force down as a kid to get to have dessert. But once you have had these stuffed Brussels sprouts, we promise you will never give sprouts the stink-eye again.

Whether you are serving them for dinner or as a holiday side dish, your family is going to love these stuffed Brussels sprouts. To begin, wash, trim and halve your Brussels sprouts. You then scoop out the inside of the sprouts and replace with a mixture of Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, ricotta, red pepper flakes and lemon zest. Drizzle olive oil on top of the stuffed Brussel sprouts, then roast in the oven until done, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Brussels sprouts are the perfect cold-weather veggie because their peak season runs from late September to February. When picking Brussels sprouts, remember that the smaller the sprout, the sweeter it will be. So look for sprouts that are only about an inch wide for optimum flavor.

Looking for other ways to dress up Brussels sprouts? We love this recipe for sauteed Brussels sprouts from Well Plated by Erin. Made with lemon juice, pine nuts, balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs, this pan-fried dish is so flavorful and fresh that even the most determined veggie hater will turn into a fan.

Or try this recipe for spicy Brussels sprouts with mint, a must-try dish at renowned chef David Chang’s restaurant Momofuku Ssäm Bar. Believe it or not, these Asian-inspired Brussels sprouts are sprinkled with Rice Krispies (yes, really!), which sounds nuts — but trust us and the countless rave reviews on the Food & Wine website: This recipe is flawless.

