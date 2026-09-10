Suspects identified in deadly laundromat shooting, $10K reward offered for info

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting at the Capri Laundromat.

Detectives determined that two suspects entered the laundromat prior to the shooting.

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Police say one of the suspects, 18-year-old Joshua Cortez, allegedly confronted 20-year-old Alfonzo Jacobo and shot him multiple times.

A second suspect, identified as Elvis Garcia, entered the laundromat and is alleged to have been involved in the homicide.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the two. Cortez was also identified as a documented Norteño gang member.

Both suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public is asked not to approach or attempt to detain either suspect.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of both men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 661-792-2121.

Officials identify two suspects who remain at large with laundromat shooting