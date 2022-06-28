Target Is Selling A 20-Foot Backyard Water Slide Perfect For Cooling Off During Scorching Summers

If the scorching summer sun has your bunch itching to hit the water park but you don’t want to fight the crowds, why not have some of the same fun at home? You can currently purchase one of Rave Sports’ water chutes at Target — and it’s a whopping 20 feet long.

The 20-foot Turbo Chute Hill & Lake Water Slide is super sturdy and extra slippery, made from commercial-grade reinforced materials. In addition, it has PVC-coated nylon inflatable wall barriers for added safety and comfort.

You could use it as a massive “slip and slide” if you have a flat yard or an actual backyard water slide if you have the slope for it. And if your family enjoys spending time at the lake, be sure to bring it along. This slide is unique because it is designed to be used out in nature. It’s sturdy and tear-resistant enough to be placed over sticks and rocks while supporting skimming across the lake.

The 20-foot sections are modular, so you can easily combine them to make the slide as long as you want. You can also put them together to create multiple lanes for racing events! Four stakes with four stake loops per section are included, and the slide is compact and lightweight for easy setup, disassembly and storage.

Target customers have given it 4.3 out of 5 stars. If you purchase it at Target.com, this Rave Sports Turbo Chute 20 Foot backyard water slide is $599.99.

Target also carries the HearthSong Extra Long 25-Foot Double Lane Water Slide for families who love a good race. This backyard water slide allows two people to slip and slide simultaneously. It also includes a sprinkler in the middle, an eight-foot-wide splash pool with inflated sides at the end of the slide and two inflatable speed boards. It supports up to 110 pounds.

Target

Customers love that this backyard water slide is easy to set up and fun to use.

“We used this for the first time during a get-together with multiple kids that ranged from 5 years to 12. This water slide was an absolute HIT,” wrote one reviewer. “The kids played for hours and hours. I would definitely recommend this for a great outdoor summer activity.”

This water slide is currently on sale at Target.com for $111.98.

Another highly-rated backyard water slide available at the retailer is the H2OGO! Beachfront Bonanza Kids Inflatable Outdoor Backyard Mega Water Slide.

Target

This set has a climbing wall, a water slide, a soak bucket, a water sprayer and a splash zone pool. Made for kids ages 5 and up, it supports up to 120 pounds per person and up to 600 pounds overall. It measures approximately 15 feet long, 10 feet wide and 9 feet tall. Also included are a blower, stakes, a repair kit and a storage bag.

“I love everything about the H2OGO slide,” wrote one reviewer. “It was easy to assemble and amazingly easier to put away. I have a 5, 11 and 13-year-old who all enjoy it.”

This backyard water slide is currently discounted to $370 at Target.com.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.