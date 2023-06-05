Tennis star Garbiñe Muguruza now engaged to fan she met on the street

Talk about a meet-cute. The story of how women’s tennis champ Garbiñe Muguruza met her now-fiance sounds like the stuff of Hollywood rom-coms.

The two-time Grand Slam winner was in New York City in 2021 when she decided to take a walk. As she tells Hola, she was bored at her Central Park hotel and wanted to check out the sights. That’s when she met Arthur Borges. He asked for a selfie.

“I go out and I run into him on the street,” says Muguruza. “Suddenly, he turns and says, ‘Good luck at the U.S. Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”

Handsome, indeed: Arthur Borges was reportedly in New York City because he was modeling with Tom Ford, although he is now the director of fashion designer Tom Ford’s Made to Measure business in North America.

In the months following, Borges and Muguruza quickly fell in love, with Borges on hand to watch her topple Anett Kontaveit at the Women’s Singles Finals in 2021. Later that year, they were seen enjoying the sun and surf at an upscale Anguilla resort.

Here’s a Facebook post showing the couple biking in Switzerland earlier this year.

Now, the couple have announced their plans to tie the knot.

“It felt weird,” Muguruza saidto Hola about the proposal. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”

“You had me at hello,” wrote Muguruza in the caption of a picture of her and her future husband in a sweet embrace on Instagram.

Borges was born in Spain but lived most of his life in Finland.

“He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other,” she said. “We share that feeling of being citizens of the world.”

Muguruza is currently on leave from tennis and has no plans to play at the 2024 Olympics. Instead, she is busy planning her wedding, which she wants to be on a beach in Spain. The location is apt for the couple, as Borges was born in Spain, and the Venezuelan tennis star moved there when she was 6 years old.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.