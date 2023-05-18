Texas moves to ban transgender minor medical care, with exceptions

The Texas legislature voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would prohibit gender-affirming medical care for minors in the state, including a ban on hormone therapy and puberty blocking treatments.

Loud opposition to the legislation from state Democrats and activists protesting at the Capitol did not sway lawmakers in support of Texas Senate Bill 14.

Both Senate Bill 14 and House Bill 1686 had been moving through the Texas legislature for weeks amid vocal opposition to the proposals, which both aimed to require transgender youth in the state receiving puberty blockers to be "weaned off the prescription drug over a period of time in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate," the Texas Tribune reported.

But, by Wednesday, lawmakers voted to approve the final version of SB14. That version includes limited exemptions for transgender children who already are receiving the treatments related to having them "wean" themselves off. It was not clear how long the process would take or what processes would qualify under the proposal.

Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, who wrote SB14, at one time included language making it allowable for transgender children who were already receiving puberty blockers and hormone treatments to continue their care. She suddenly changed that language after Republican opposition to that form of the exemption.

Last year Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's child protective agency to probe parents on suspicion of child abuse if it was found that their children received such transgender medical care.

