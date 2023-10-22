This cranberry-Aperol spritz adds a taste of the holidays to a popular drink

It’s the time of year when cranberries start appearing on our menu. As the cooler weather settles in and our minds start daydreaming about holiday festivities, the tart berry pops up in everything from the classic Thanksgiving sauce to liven up the turkey to an irresistible cranberry-brie bite everyone will reach for on your table.

But cranberries also add a pop of flavor and rich color to make a festive drink. We love this bubbly cranberry-Aperol spritz from Delish that maximizes the blend of sweet and tart flavors into the perfect sipper for the season.

An Aperol Spritz is one of the most popular drinks in the world. According to Food and Wine, Aperol is an Italian aperitif made with cinchona, bitter rhubarb and vegetal gentian root. It is often combined with prosecco to provide a light, bubbly experience.

By adding cranberry cocktail to the Aperol and prosecco, an additional hit of sweet, then tart flavors amp up the holiday flavor and feel. Grab your favorite wine glass, fill it with ice, and add the correct amounts of Aperol, cranberry juice cocktail, orange juice and prosecco. That’s all there is to it, other than garnish with fresh fruit and maybe a sprig of rosemary.

Looking for another cranberry-based drink to serve through the fall and into the holiday season? How about trying a cranberry-apple sangria? This red wine-forward beverage swaps out a cranberry juice cocktail for a cranberry-apple cocktail. And if that isn’t enough of a fall flavor for you, how about adding fresh apples, cinnamon, anise pods and cloves to the party glass?

Want to take a trip down memory lane with a cranberry party “drink?” How about the classic cranberry Jell-O shot? There’s little fuss with this pretty, petite party favorite. Besides, you can dress these up in various ways, including flavored vodka, garnishes, fruit and much more!

No matter how you slice it, cranberries are a bold and tasty way to spice up your drink game this season!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.